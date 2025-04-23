The Swell Season Announce First New Album In 16 Years Forward For June 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Stuck In Reverse”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 23rd, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová have reunited for a brand new Swell Season album marking their first in nearly sixteen years. The forthcoming full-length record, entitled Forward, serves as the follow up to their beloved Strict Joy which was released back in 2009. Forward is set to arrive on June 13 via Masterkey Sounds and Plateau Records. In celebration of the announcement, Hansard and Irglová are sharing the track “Stuck In Reverse,” the second overall single to be released from the album following “People We Used To Be” last month.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song’s lyrical themes, Hansard offered, “In any situation of letting go, moving on is clearly the right and natural thing to do. This song speaks to that part of us that can’t quite get there. The moment just before complete acceptance.”

The album, which was recorded at the two’s shared Masterkey Studios in Iceland and produced by Sturla Mio Thorisson, sees the return of Marja Gaynor, Bertrand Galen and Joseph Doyle on strings as well as new percussionist Piero Perelli. Hansard and Irglová note in a press release on the announcement that the making of the album was natural, that rather than sitting down and forcing themselves to write songs, they allowed new ideas to blossom on their own time, testing out some material live during their shows in 2022, effectively rekindling their friendship through the power of Swell Season’s music.

On the new album, Irglová commented, “It felt right to title the record Forward because it’s a reunion of sorts, but we’re not going backwards. Both of us have grown and changed; we’re in different places and getting to know each other again as the new people we have become.”

The Swell Season are scheduled to hit the road next month in support of the new album, visiting the EU as well as the UK and Ireland before pivoting to North America throughout July, August and September.

Forward Tracklist

1. Factory Street Bells

2. People We Used To Be

3. Stuck In Reverse

4. I Leave Everything To You

5. Little Sugar

6. Pretty Stories

7. Great Weight

8. Hundred Words

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister