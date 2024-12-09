The Swell Season Featuring Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2024 - 4:12 PM

According to consequence.net, The Swell Season have announced they will be returning to North America for a 2025 tour. After opening the trek in Vienna, Virginia on July 11, the pair will hit a number of cities throughout the U.S. including Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta, with one evening in Toronto.

Fans who subscribe to the mailing list can expect to receive a code for the artist presale taking place on December 11, at 10:00 a.m. local time and the deadline to join the mailing list is December 11, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The will be followed by a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates on December 11, at 12:00 p.m. local time by using code JOY. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Friday, December 13, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Since breaking through in 2007 with the success of the film Once, The Swell Season have been performing together and touring quickly. In 2023, the two released their first new music together in over a decade. Before that, they celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie with a 15th anniversary tour.

The Swell Season Tour Dates

7/11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

7/12 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

7/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

7/15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

7/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

7/18 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

7/19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

7/21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

7/23 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

7/25 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater

7/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

7/29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

7/31 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

8/1 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

8/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Woodruff Arts Center