Volbeat Shares Powerful New Video “Time Will Heal”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 7:42 PM

Volbeat, Michael Poulsen (vocals, guitar), Jon Larsen (drums) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), are getting closer to the release of their ninth album, God Of Angels Trust. This album arrives on June 6, through longtime label Republic/Universal. Ahead of the album release and touching down for tour, the band has shared the video for the impactful track “Time Will Heal.”

The ditty itself is fantastic by how it is a supremely catchy, mid-tempo anthem that captures everything you love about Volbeat‘s sound. The visual pairs performance footage with some sanguine-soaked action in a red room and a G.O.A.T. Literally.

“Through life, we go through these ups and downs, and sometimes, it’s like turning on a switch and it can change from one minute to another,” says Poulsen. “We suddenly get in a sad, emotional mood where there just doesn’t seem to be a way to see the light or good in anything. But we always find a way to make things good again. I’m good at turning those moments around quickly, but that comes with accepting the good with the bad and using the bad moments to grow and learn instead of letting them bother you more that it should and having your mind manipulate reality.

The artist adds: “The important thing is to realize that while nothing can be good forever, do not let the dark side of life take over. Have the confidence to know there will be better days ahead when we’re dealing with these moments or demons and we’re struggling to find anything good in what we’re doing.”

Poulsen pulls the curtain back even further, by sharing: “I’m still struggling with the loss of my father. I would say 80 percent of the time I’m coping with the loss and doing well. But then sometimes, I’m falling into these black holes where everything is empty and nothing is fair. I’m so grateful I have kids because when they come into your life, suddenly, everything is not about you. It’s about the kids and you can’t spend too much of your energy being down because they need you. So, it’s been a blessing having kids. It’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”