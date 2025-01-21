JPEGMAFIA Drops New Single “Protect The Cross” With Patriotic Music Video

Home News Michelle Grisales January 21st, 2025 - 9:33 AM

Following JPEGMAFIA’s album I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, that dropped last year, will be a deluxe version that is set to come out next week according to Stereogum. This will include 12 new tracks with the lead being “PROTECT THE CROSS.” A press release explained some of them are songs from the album sessions threaded into the original track list, and some are new tracks compiled into a second disc.

The deluxe will be titled I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTOR’S CUT). The lead single is a rap-rock song that is being paired with a music video. Peggy shared that the song is built around the exploration of patriotism. As a former serviceman, he believes this album is “the most American thing I’ve done since the military.”

The music video starts with Peggy surrounded by dust and a car that continuously moves in circles. He continued rapping while fireworks were shooting off in the background as he stood on an elevated platform with an American flag hanging.

Peggy reassured listeners that his song was not in support of Donald Trump and that he never will.

He also posted an interpretive guide to the lyrics of his newly released song in response to many listeners not understanding what he raps about.

“I notice some of you never know what the fuck I’m talking about. But most of your misunderstandings of me are more based on our ‘different upbringings’ than anything else. So, here is a guide to help ‘some of you’ better understand my raps,” said Peggy.