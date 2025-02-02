Jennie Joins Forces With Dominic Fike For Collaborative New Single “Love Hangover”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 2nd, 2025 - 2:34 PM

Jennie has just released her new single, “Love Hangover,” featuring Dominic Fike, as part of her upcoming album Ruby, dropping March 7. The song speaks on the complex emotions of being drawn to someone who is both toxic and irresistible. With honest lyrics and a mix of vulnerability and intensity, “Love Hangover” paints the struggle of trying to break free from a relationship that keeps pulling you back.

The song also comes with a cinematic video, directed by Bradley & Pablo, shot in Mexico City. It follows Jennie through a series of dates with the same man, played by Charles Melton. However, each encounter ends in heartbreak, showcasing the toxic cycle of love that defines the song’s theme.

“Love Hangover” is just one of the tracks on Ruby, which explores different musical styles and features collaborations with artists like Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa and Kali Uchis. To celebrate the release, Jennie will perform intimate shows in LA, New York, Seoul and she’ll also make her solo debut at Coachella this year, with performances on both weekends.

In 2022 Jennie was spotted in the trailer of the HBO series, The Idol. Jennie remains climbing the ranks for her own music as well as her work with BLACKPINK including numerous awards.