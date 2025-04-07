Finneas Releases New Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2025 - 5:33 PM

Today, Multiple Academy, Golden Globe, Grammy Award winning artist, songwriter and producer Finneas has teamed up with Apple Music for an exclusive three-song EP that was recorded in Spatial Audio and and it is available worldwide. Apple Music Nashville Sessions features special live acoustic performances of “Starfucker” and “Same Old Story,” which is from the artist‘s critically acclaimed sophomore album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!.

The EP also features special guest singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves, who performs with Finneas on “Giver / Taker” from her Grammy nominated album, Deeper Well. Apple Music Nashville Sessions launched in 2022 and it gives artists the opportunity to perform a selection of their favorite tracks from their catalog, as well as a cover version of their choice that recorded in incredible Spatial Audio. Listen to the Apple Music Nashville Sessions playlist HERE.

In other news, Finneas has recently wrapped his sold-out For Cryin’ Out Loud! The Tour in North America, Australia and New Zealand. The artist will be venturing across the Atlantic later this month to complete his European and U.K. headline tour dates. For more information about the tour, click here.

Apple Music Nashville Sessions Track List



1. Giver / Taker (Apple Music Sessions)

2. Starfucker (Apple Music Sessions)

3. Same Old Story (Apple Music Sessions)

4. Giver / Taker (Apple Music Sessions)*

5. Starfucker (Apple Music Sessions)*

*video