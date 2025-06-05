Talking Heads Share New Saoirse Ronan-Starring Music Video For “Psycho Killer”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 2:39 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in 1975, Talking Heads was formed in New York, which means the band is turning 50 years old this year. And today, the band is the anniversary with the first official music video for “Psycho Killer,” which is an enduring classic from their 1977 debut album, Talking Heads: 77.

Today marks 50 years since Talking Heads played their first show, which was an opening slot for the Ramones at CBGB. The video does not feature a psycho killer in action but it might show one in the process of formation. Directed by Mike Mills, the music video stars the great Saoirse Ronan as an office drone, who seems to be having a mental breakdown under the weight of the daily grind. People see her at home, at work, in the car and in the woods by alternating between despair and unhinged crack-ups.

While talking about the music video, Ronan says: “To simply be mentioned in the same breath as Talking Heads is hands down one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me, let alone making a video with the singular Mike Mills to accompany one of their most iconic songs — “Psycho Killer.” I have grown up listening to their music, so this truly is a childhood/teenage/lifelong dream come true. Mike, myself and the rest of the creative team had so much fun making this, and I can’t wait for Talking Heads fans to see it!”

Talking Heads are never getting back together but it is cool that they are willing to team up for film festival panels and videos for half-century-old hits. David Byrne also recently joined TikTok and is teasing new solo music and Talking Heads has a super deluxe edition of More Songs About Buildings And Food arriving next month.