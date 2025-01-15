Previously Unreleased Q Lazzarus Cover Of Talking Heads’ “Heaven” Revealed

Home News Charlotte Huot January 15th, 2025 - 12:36 PM

Q Lazzarus, the enigmatic artist behind the cult classic “Goodbye Horses,” has captivated audiences once again, even posthumously. Sacred Bones has unveiled her full rendition of Talking Heads’ “Heaven,” marking a poignant highlight in a forthcoming compilation, Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus, according to Stereogum.

This unreleased cover of “Heaven” offers a fresh perspective on the classic track. Originally featured in a scene from Jonathan Demme’s Philadelphia, Lazzarus’ version transforms the contemplative ballad into a soulful, danceable anthem. While Talking Heads’ David Byrne presents a detached exploration of eternal monotony, Lazzarus infuses the song with warmth and yearning. Her take reflects a personal heaven where “nothing can go wrong”—a sentiment especially resonant within the context of Philadelphia.

This release is part of an archival effort to bring Lazzarus’ underappreciated work to light. The compilation, set to drop on February 21—what would have been Lazzarus’ 64th birthday—features music recorded between 1985 and 1995. Additionally, a documentary chronicling her life, shaped with her input during her final years, is beginning to make its way to audiences.

Q Lazzarus’ interpretation of “Heaven” is not merely a cover—it’s a reimagining that underscores her singular artistry. Listen to it here, alongside the original Talking Heads version and her unforgettable performance from Philadelphia.

Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus will be available via Sacred Bones on February 21, 2025.