Santigold Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Indie sensation Santigold has announced an eleven-date tour this upcoming summer. Making stops from coast to coast in the U.S. and Canada, the full range of tour dates are posted below. Santigold ended their tour last year in Australia after they played the Bellwether making this tour their first live appearances of the year.

Catch Santigold at Queer Pride Festival in Seattle, as well as the Beach Life Festival in Redondo Beach, CA.

Santigold has been seen on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, heard on several movies and TV shows including Paper Towns, Euphoria and the artist themself has even made an appearance on The Office. Santigold released their first album in 2008 and have been giving incredible performances ever since.

Read more about Santigold’s tour announcement on Pitchfork

Santigold Summer 2024 Tour Dates

05/04/2024- Redondo Beach @ BeachLife Festival 2024

06/27/24- San Francisco @ The Midway

06/28/24-Seattle @Queer Pride Fest

08/17/24-Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

08/19/24- Toronto, ON, @ Rebel

08/20/24- Montreal, QC @L’Olympia

08/22/24 Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

08/23/24 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/24/24, Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/01/24, Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

10/03/24, Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ball Room