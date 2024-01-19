BeachLife Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, Santigold, Courtney Barnett & More

Home News Skyy Rincon January 19th, 2024 - 10:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

BeachLife Festival has announced their 2024 edition with the lineup including Sting, Incubus and My Morning Jacket as headliners. The event is scheduled to take place from May 3 through 5 in Redondo Beach, California.

Supporting Sting’s set on Friday, May 3 will be accompanied by performances from Dirty Heads, Seal, City and Colour, G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter, Bedouin Soundclash, The Samples, Jordana, Surfer Blood, Abraham Alexander, Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals, Scott Reynolds of All and Chase Petra.

On Saturday, May 4, DEVO, Local Natives, Santigold, Pepper, Steel Pulse, Chevy Metal, Sun Room, The Expendables, Cydeways, Grace McKagan, Kevin Seconds of 7 Seconds, Jon Snodgrass, Jen Pop of The Bombpops, The Last and The Rookies will be supporting Incubus’s headlining set.

Sunday, May 5 will see My Morning Jacket take the stage after Trey Anastasio, Fleet Foxes, ZZ Top, Courtney Barnett, Margo Price, Sugar Ray, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Atlas Genius, Gaby Moreno, Tito Puente Jr, Sashamon, Wall Of Sound, It’s Ok, Asiatica and Saxon Weiss get the crowd hyped up throughout the day.

My Morning Jacket has been incredibly active over the last year from being included on the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season lineup alongside Maggie Rogers and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to announcing their own summer and fall tour dates. The band was also included on the 2023 edition of Mempho Fest along with Ween and Dinosaur Jr. In June, they also announced their One Big Holiday lineup including The War On Drugs, The Walkmen and Alvvays. The band went on to cover Kate Bush’s mega-hit “Running Up That Hill” during their Bonnaroo set.

