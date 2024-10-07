Municipal Waste Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Pair Of Shows Featuring Enforced, Toxic Holocaust, Bat & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 3:42 PM

Richmond’s Municipal Waste has announced their 25th anniversary of Spring Kickback Weekend. This event marks a milestone in the band’s history and what better way to celebrate than throwing two hometown shows filled with friends and family. Night one of the weekend will take place at The Broadberry and will include performances by Annihilation Time, The Spits, Bat, Public Acid and a surprise guest.

The second night will be hosted at The National and will include Toxic Holocaust, Midnight, Excel and Enforced. The weekend will be one for the books and people should stay tuned for more information on pre show, after parties and other surprises. General admission tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. EST with local presale tickets available on Wednesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. EST. To purchase tickets visit thebroadberry. com.

In other news, Municipal Waste has announced they will be joining Kerry King’s North American Tour 2025 along with Alien Weaponry. The 28 date trek will kick off on January 15 in San Francisco at The Regency Ballroom and will make stops in Portland, Montreal, and Dallas before concluding on February 22 at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.