Big Thief Debuts New Song “Taker” Live In Belgium

Home News Lauren Rettig August 19th, 2024 - 5:09 PM

Big Thief has announced yet another new song.

The band debuted ten new songs in July at Portland, Oregon’s Project Pabst, and just last week in Belgium they performed a new song called “Taker.”

According to Stereogum, lead singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker introduced the song with an explanation behind why she’s been using in-ear monitors: “I wanna be able to play music and hear the guitar and stuff for the next, like, 50 years.” The song is slower and emotional, with harmonies between Lenker and guitarist Buck Meek incorporated within the melodies. Watch the performance below: