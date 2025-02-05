Big Thief Releases New EP Passional Relations to Benefit Los Angeles Communities Affected by Wildfires

Home News Charlotte Huot February 5th, 2025 - 7:05 AM

Big Thief has unveiled a new 5-track EP, Passional Relations, with all proceeds directed toward aiding Los Angeles communities impacted by recent wildfires. Released today, the EP features previously unreleased tracks and is available exclusively on the band’s website.

A majority of the proceeds will benefit the Plus1LA Fires Fund, which supports organizations addressing critical needs such as housing, education and animal welfare. Remaining funds will provide financial relief to local musicians, artists and community members affected by the wildfires.

The band shared a heartfelt message about the project:

“Our hearts are broken for everyone affected by the fires in California. We’ve put together some of our favorite unreleased songs into an EP called Passional Relations, only available on our webstore, and all proceeds will go toward providing relief for those impacted by the fires in Los Angeles. Our hope is that these contributions will not only help address the crucial and immediate needs of affected communities but also help sustain the work, identity, and culture of the artists within them.”

The EP includes four tracks recorded during the sessions for Big Thief’s 2022 album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Fans may recognize a version of “Zombie Girl,” which originally appeared on band member Adrianne Lenker’s solo album songs. The final track, “Shadow Too,” is a demo recorded in January 2018 in Topanga, predating the band’s UFOF and Two Hands albums.

Tracklist for Passional Relations

Imagination Light as Light Waiting on Blue Zombie Girl Shadow Too

Big Thief’s latest project emphasizes their ongoing commitment to social and community causes. Through Passional Relations, they offer listeners a chance to connect with unreleased material while making a meaningful impact on those recovering from the devastation of the fires.

Fans can purchase the EP and contribute to the relief efforts by visiting Big Thief’s official website.