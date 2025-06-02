Young The Giant Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 2:22 PM

Today, critically-acclaimed and multi-platinum selling band Young the Giant has announced In The Open 2025 Acoustic Tour. An intimate concert experience performed in beautiful spaces and venues around the country, the band will be supported by Cassandra Coleman and it will begin at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu, HI on August 15, featuring support from Cold War Kids, with a grand finale at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 7, where Young the Giant will be joined by Saint Motel. For tickets and more information, click here.

On this tour, Young the Giant is once again teaming up with REVERB to make their tour more sustainable by engaging fans in meaningful climate action and support the nonprofit’s groundbreaking Music Decarbonization Project, which fast-tracks innovative climate solutions to eliminate the music industry’s carbon pollution at the source.

“In The Open’ has been our superpower as a band since we started playing music together. There’s something so thrilling about reimagining our music in a way that’s more improvised, less controlled, and in a place you wouldn’t expect. We’re hoping to bring this feeling to you in our new tour Young the Giant: In The Open. While we can’t play a full set for you under a bridge or on a cliffside, we hope these beautiful intimate venues will give you the same feeling.” said Young the Giant.

In The Open 2025 Acoustic Tour Dates

8/15 – Waikiki Shell – Honolulu, HI (w/ Cold War Kids)

9/4 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA (performing debut album)

9/5 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA (performing Mind Over Matter)

9/6 – Meritage Resort – Napa, CA *

9/9 – Quarry Amphitheater – Santa Cruz, CA *

9/10 – Pappy & Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA *

9/12 – OC Fair – Costa Mesa, CA (w/ Wilderado)

9/13 – Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival – Templeton, CA #

9/15 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ *

9/18 – Fountain Street Church – Grand Rapids, MI *

9/21 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC *

9/22 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC *

9/25 – The National – Richmond, VA *

9/26 – Firefly Distillery – Charleston, SC *

9/27 – The Coves Amphitheater – Union Hall, VA *

9/27-28 – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Franklin, TN #

October 2 – 3 – Athenaeum Center – Chicago, IL *

October 10/5 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO *

October 10/7 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO (w/ Saint Motel)

# festival date

*w/ special guest Cassandra Coleman

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister