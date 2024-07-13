Young The Giant Shares Previously Unreleased Single “Metropolis”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 13th, 2024 - 8:15 PM

Indie rock band Young The Giant releases “Metropolis” a previously unreleased single from their archives today in anticipation for the 10th year anniversary release of Mind Over Matter. Their second album that launched from indie darlings to arena rock stardom and maturation. The version of “Metropolis” was written and recorded during the production of Mind Over Matter, it has been previously teased to fans during their 2023 American Bollywood Tour with stripped-back acoustic performances of the song several times throughout the summer. Now with the release of Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition) the band feels ready to share this musical time capsule.

“Metropolis” is about the longing for the people in our lives that who inspired us in the pivotal and developmental moments of adolescence. In the case for frontman Sameer Gadhia, this song is about his great grand uncle, who he credits as major source of inspiration to him. The song by itself is a simple acoustic ballad with only vocals and an acoustic guitar as the main instruments. What propelled this song into a live favorite is its setting and context in the band’s live shows. Song after song of anthemic tracks, “Metropolis” is perfect the song to recompose the audience after a boisterous series of hit makers. It’s tenderness and sentimentality provide both warmness and chill to compliment any band’s setlist.

Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition) is set for release on July 26th via Jungle Youth Records through AWAL.

Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:

Slow Dive Anagram It’s About Time Crystallized Mind Over Matter Daydreamer Firelight Camera In My Home Eros Teachers Waves Paralysis Mind Over Matter (Demo) Camera (Demo) What You Get Metropolis (Acoustic)

Watch the previously unreleased version of “Metropolis (acoustic)” below.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister