Cold War Kids Share Grand New Single & Video “Meditations”

Juliet Paiz October 27th, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Cold War Kids has released an impactful new single titled “Meditations” along with an official visualizer. The track approaches us as an indie upbeat song, something we can listen to on a long car drive to an exciting destination. With clean vocals and groovy instrumentals, listeners are taken to a new dimension through the song’s lyrics and rhythms.

The lyrics go through topics of discovery and the complexities of life. It reflects on the challenges of discovering peace amid chaos. The song tells listeners to pause and reflect on their own journeys. As these infectious rhythms are complemented by these thoughtful lyrics, it makes it a great song to listen to as you reflect and enjoy the beauty of living.

The visualizer is entirely in black and white. We see each member of Cold War Kids working tirelessly on the completion of the song. The visualizer appears to be the recording process and we see them having a good time as they create their art. The lyrics have also been added over the visualizer allowing fans to truly feel the song on a personal level.

“Meditations” follows the success of their energetic single “Heaven in Your Hands.” A song that is driven by catchy guitar riffs that only uplift its listeners. Yet, “Heaven in Your Hands” takes on a theme of hope and longing. Nonetheless both “Heaven in Your Hands” and “Meditations” are powerful singles.