Gasparilla Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Young The Giant, Lake Street Dive, Louis The Child & More

Home News Jordan Rizo December 16th, 2023 - 12:40 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Gasparilla Music Festival has announced their 2024 Lineup which features fan favorite artists and extremely successfully talented individuals. As the press release showcases, the Lineup will feature an “initial” set of performers that are also referred to as the headliners. Among the upcoming headliners for the 2024 music festival are Young The Giant, Louis The Child, Big Gigantic and Lake Street Dive.

The press release also details that the primary stages for the 2024 festival include the Riverfront Stage, the Fortune Stage, the Roberts City Stage and the Row House stage. As mentioned earlier, the stages will be composed of popular headliners that give the audience an opportunity to enjoy a diverse mix of bands and music. For example, headliner bands such as Young The Giant or Louis The Child present rock music as well as electronic music that allow for a diverse audience to enjoy their personalized taste in music and performers.

Other artists that are also expected to perform in the upcoming festival include Aidan Bissett, Beach Weather, Coin, Ashley Smith, The Rumble, Surf Mesa and Tampa Metro Youth Orchestra. Evidently, the music festival is enabling many different artists to have the opportunity to showcase their artistic talent live and allow for their fans to enjoy their music in a more memorable manner.

Gasparilla Music Festival has more exciting aspects in its 2024 edition, apart from the announced lineup. For instance, the press release shares that for the first time, “the festival will be its Robert’s City Village featuring a marketplace, libations and live art installations and an expanded Bike Valet service near the main entrance”. Without a doubt, fans of the music festival can expect a variety of great music, spectacular new additions for the 2024 event, and a memorable time in their lives.