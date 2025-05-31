Broken Social Scene’s “Cause = Time” Covered By Middle Kids For New Tribute Album

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 31st, 2025 - 11:17 PM

Indie rock band Middle Kids has released a cover of “Cause = Time” by the highly influential indie band, Broken Social Scene. The cover perfectly brings out the raw emotional edge of the song and leans into that tension through its use of guitar and heartfelt vocals. Middle Kids offers a perfect mix of their own style to the song while maintaining the signature spirit of Broken Social Scene. The cover was released as a teaser for the upcoming Broken Social Scene tribute album, ANTHEMS: A Celebration Of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People which will be released on June 6.

Regarding the band’s decision to feature on the tribute album, Middle Kids stated, “Sometimes in this life it can feel like God is winking at you, and being asked to record this great song from this perfect album was one of those. Broken Social Scene has been a huge influence on our band and many of our friends.” They continued praising the band, saying, “We see their work as a statement of art, love, spontaneity and community. When it came to recording we just wanted to let it unfold naturally, emotionally, easily.”

Despite their hiatus since 2011, Broken Social Scene has continued to influence the major indie rock artists of today through their innovation and constant push to expand the genre. The upcoming tribute album reimagines Broken Social Scene’s 2002 album, You Forgot It In People with cover versions from the great indie rock artists today. The album features a variety of artists including Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso, Toro y Moi, Miya Folick, Hand Habits, serpentwithfeet, Sessa and many more. The tribute album comes on a limited edition vinyl which can be pre-ordered here. Additionally, fans can revisit Broken Social Scene’s early days through the screening of their newly released documentary film, It’s All Gonna Break in select cities and dates which can be viewed here.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz