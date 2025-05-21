Kid Cudi Requested to Testify in the Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial

Home News Trent Tournour May 21st, 2025 - 6:54 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The trial of the century against Sean “P.Diddy” Combs continues to wrap more and more figures in the hip-hop industry into its tangled web of allegations and abuses as Kid Cudi is called to the stand. The rapper and actor who recently announced that he will be publishing a memoir finds himself in the headlines again this week after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified that Diddy requested to have Kid Cudi’s car blown up.

This is a shocking allegation that according to this article by The Hollywood Reporter is substantiated by the fact that a vehicle of Kid Cudi’s did explode around the time in question. Diddy’s role in this incident remains to be seen although it does come as the latest in a series of bombshells against the rapper and label exec which include credible allegations of sex trafficking, blackmail, coercion, kidnapping, and abuse against a variety of figures both inside and outside of the music industry.

Cassie Ventura was first to level allegations against Diddy which included claims of physical abuse and detailed the now notorious “freak-offs” multi day parties and drug benders in which sex workers would allegedly be brought in and forced to perform unconventional sex acts with other members of the party for Diddy’s amusement. As more women came forward to back these allegations up and add new ones of their own the case evolved into a full scale federal racketeering trial which has now gone on to involve numerous figures in the industry in various capacities including Jay-Z, Rodney-Jones Jr., and now Kid Cudi who will testify about abuse he experienced or witnessed at the hands of P.Diddy sometime this week.