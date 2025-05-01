Suki Waterhouse Shares Cinematic New Video For “On This Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2025 - 3:30 PM

Today, Suki Waterhouse has continued to expand her artistic narrative with the release of her new single, “On This Love.” Known for her introspective sound and cinematic storytelling, the artist offers a deeply personal reflection on loss and identity in this latest song.

Accompanying the release is a captivating music video that offers both sincerity and satire, which is a stylized and Bel-Air set narrative featuring a provocative age-gap relationship between two people drawn together by their shared sense of isolation.

The video was a true family collaboration because it was directed by Imogen ‘Immy’ Waterhouse and edited by Madeleine Jean Waterhouse, who both previously worked on Suki’s “Dream Woman” visual. The sisters’ creative bond, sense of humor and bold artistic vision resulted in a camp aesthetic that nods to early 2000’s VH1 and classic ’90s television drama.

“On This Love” was written and composed by Suki, EJ Saftner, Alexis Kesselman and Clare Maguire, with production by Two Feet, who also served as a co-writer. The ditty follows “Dream Woman,” which is the singer’s mesmeric March 2025 single and Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock