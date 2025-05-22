Dance Gavin Dance Shares Smooth New Single & Video “All The Way Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2025 - 6:20 PM

Today, rock band Dance Gavin Dance has shared their new single and music video “All The Way Down,” which is the second track to be released from their forthcoming album Pantheon. As for the music, “All The Way Down” is a dexterous display of frenetic guitars, blistering percussion and seamless back-and-forth of rough and clean vocals.

“This song doubles down and follows up on the last 10 nine lives we dropped, can’t seem to let go of the little things in this big world, it’s nothing more than sensational!” shares band member Jon Mess. Andrew Wells adds: “In a world of modernity plagued by information overload, hearsay, and conspiracy; how far down does the rabbit hole go? All the way down.”

Formed in Sacramento, California in 2005, Dance Gavin Dance a powerhouse of alternative music, true originals and originators alike, crafting an exhilarating cacophony of sounds and disparate styles that harmonizes everything from funk through metalcore to post-hardcore, pop sensibilities colliding with progressive, kaleidoscopic song structures.

With four Billboard 200 Top 15 albums to their name and one of the most deeply fanatical fanbases in modern music adding millions of record sales and billions of streams, as the esteemed Rock Sound Magazine says: “There is no band on earth like Dance Gavin Dance.”