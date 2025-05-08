Dance Gavin Dance Announces New Album Pantheon For September 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui May 8th, 2025 - 10:52 PM

On May 8, 2025, the rock band, Dance Gavin Dance, announced their new album, Pantheon, via Rise Records. Their new album is set to be released on September 12 of this year. Pantheon will be their first full-length release since Jackpot Juicer, which was released in 2022 and debuted at number 8 on Billboard’s Top 200. The drummer for the band, Matt Mingus, shares his excitement for the new album. “We’re incredibly ecstatic to share our 11th full-length album, Pantheon, with the world,” said Mingus. “We poured our hearts and souls into this record—it has all the signature elements our fans have come to expect, along with fresh sounds and new styles that truly spotlight Andrew as our new vocalist. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride that is Pantheon.” The new album captures the band building on their own signature defying sound with soul shredding breakdowns, pop infused melodies, frenzied screams and guest vocals from the master of Pfunk, George Clinton, on the song “Space Cow Initiation Ritual.”

Along with announcing their new album, the band has also released a new single, “Midnight At McGuffy’s,” which was also released with a music video. The new song is definitely a rock song, with heavy drums and screaming vocals. The new music video is a surreal, Escher-esque trip through flashing lights and desert landscapes that will leave you questioning what is real.

With a new single and a new album on the way, the band is also going on tour. The Return of the Robot Tour will begin on May 22 of this year. Already, the tour has sold out a couple of shows and are expected to sell out even more.

Pantheon Tracklist: