Coheed and Cambria Pull Dance Gavin Dance from Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria are now gearing up to take off for their Summer 2022 tour, set to kicking off on July 12, a mere 12 days before the anticipated release of their upcoming album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. However, Brooklyn Vegan now reports that Coheed and Cambria have decided to drop one of their supporting acts, the rock band Dance Gavin Dance, from their tour.

Coheed and Cambria took to Twitter to announce that they have dropped Dance Gavin Dance from the tour, along with a brief explanation of their reason. While their explanation does not mention specifics, the reason is likely to relate to recent allegations of sexual assault levied against the band’s vocalist, Tilian Pearson. These allegations led to Tilian Pearson deciding to step away from the band for the time being.

The statement made by Coheed and Cambria begins by announcing that they have decided that Dance Gavin Dance will be removed off of the band’s A Window of the Waking Mind Tour. Without delving into specifics, they note that they “wish them healing and strength.” They conclude by noting that they “will be announcing a replacement in the coming days as we prepare for the release of Vaxis II and subsequent summer tour.” See the band’s full statement below.

Thank you for your Neverending support. pic.twitter.com/1RhzdpbKMH — Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) June 7, 2022

This announcement is the latest in a long string of problems faced by Dance Gavin Dance in recent times. In late 2021, it was announced that the band’s Matt Mingus would be heading to rehab due to substance issues. More recently, the band experienced the tragic death of its bassist, Tim Feerick.

Coheed and Cambria’s Vaxis II will act as a follow-up to the band’s 2018 release Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz