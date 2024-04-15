Dance Gavin Dance Announces Departure Of Tilian Pearson

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024 - 3:49 PM

According to loudwire.com, Dance Gavin Dance have just issued a statement announcing they’ve made the decision to part ways with singer Tilian Pearson. On Instagram, the band revealed the reasons for the lineup change and They mention that the band “has always attempted to reconcile situations internally” but made the decision “to say farewell to our long time member and friend, Tilian” following “much consideration.”

The post states: “Dance Gavin Dance has always attempted to reconcile situations internally. But, after much consideration, we have as a collective decided to say farewell to our long time member and friend, Tilian. We wish him luck, along with our support and respect for his future endeavors in music and life.

The post continues with: “We thank him for his years of friendship and contribution during his time in Dance Gavin Dance. As people grow and change, creative differences can arise and life paths and goals may no longer align. We want to thank you for your support over the past two decades. We are truly grateful that we can continue to play music as a career and we are excited to move forward with this new era for the band. Will, Matt, Jon, and Andrew.”