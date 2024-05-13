Dance Gavin Dance Share Two New Singles “Straight From The Heart” & “Speed Demon”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2024 - 7:00 PM

According to revolvermag.com, Dance Gavin Dance have started their next chapter with a pair of new singles revealing that guitarist Andrew Wells has taken on lead vocals following last month’s exit of longtime singer Tillian Pearson. The post hardcore band premiered “Speed Demon” and “Straight From the Heart” on May 10. In the press release, Dance Gavin Dance mentioned that both songs “encapsulate the full-throttle, no-holds-barred attitude the band’s current lineup embodies.”

Wells adds with: “Dance Gavin Dance has seen the highest peaks and the lowest valleys and has persevered to deliver enigmatic and un-replicable music for nearly 19 years. This new era of DGD provides an opportunity to break fresh ground in experimentation and collaboration while keeping the band’s spirit thriving better than ever.”

The music video for both tracks follows a furry trying to ramp up socials engagement with TikTok dance moves, which involves a biker gang ice cream party and has Mess unsuccessfully trying to film a cooking show.