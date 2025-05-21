Paul Weller Announces New Album Find El Dorado For July 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson May 21st, 2025 - 4:58 PM

Paul Weller has announced that he’ll be unleashing his new album Find El Dorado on July 25th via Parlophone. About the tracks this new album consists of, Weller stated “these are songs I’ve carried with me for years. They’ve taken on new shapes over time. And now felt like the moment to share them.”

As BrooklynVegan reports, On Find El Dorado Weller will be presenting his take on some songs by Richie Havens, Bobby Charles, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Bee Gees, The Kinks and more. Find El Dorado was produced by Weller’s regular collaborator Steve Cradock of Ocean Colour Scene. The album will also feature collaborations with Hannah Peel, Declan O’Rourke, Robert Plant, Seckou Keita, Amelia Coburn and Noel Gallagher.

Currently, he has released two songs off the album. The first one being “Lawdy Rolla” which was originally done by the French Band The Guerrillas. Second, he released a cover of Brian Protheoroe’s 1974 song, that was a hit in the UK, called “Pinball”. Check out the songs and the tracklist below:

Find El Dorado Tracklist: