Paul Weller Shares Cover Of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

Skylar Jameson June 15th, 2024 - 1:15 AM

After announcing his 2024 summer tour, Paul Weller has recently released his new solo album 66. As reported by Stereogum, while on a promotional round for the album, Weller covered the Oscar and Grammy-winning song from Barbie (2023), “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Weller performed the highly awarded song by Eilish during a live-in-studio Sofa Session on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio Show. He performed his cover of the Barbie song, by Eilish, along with a few of his originals, “Flying Fish,” “I Woke Up” and “Wild Wood.”

Listen to Weller's performance of "What Was I Made For?"

Jo Whiley kindly referred to Weller’s rendition as an “astoundingly beautiful cover,” in her Instagram post with the singer.

Stereogum also goes on to share that Weller mentioned that his daughter was the one who got him into Eilish’s music.



Listen to Eilish's original version of "What Was I Made For?"