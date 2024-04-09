Paul Weller Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates In Support Of Forthcoming Album 66

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Paul Weller has announced his first tour of North America since 2017. The dates begin with a September 6 show in Red Bank, New Jersey and end September 27 in downtown Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 5 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting www.PaulWeller.com.Weller is touring in support of his upcoming album 66 that is due out on May 24, which is the day before his 66 birthday.

66 is Weller‘s 17 solo and 28 album overall in a career that includes stints leading The Jam and The Style Council. The album was recorded primarily in his own Black Barn Studio. The album includes contributions from Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Madness’s Suggs McPherson, Richard Hawley, The Blow Monkeys’s Dr Robert, Le SuperHomard’s Christophe Vaillant, and Erland Cooper, with string arrangements by Hannah Peel. The first single from 66, “Soul Wandering,” was co written with Gillespie.

Paul Weller Tour Dates

9/6 – Red Bank NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

9/7 – Brooklyn NY – Kings Theatre

9/8 – Boston MA – House of Blues

9/10 – Glenside PA – Keswick Theatre

9/11 – Washington DC – Lincoln Theatre

9/13 – Toronto ON – History

9/15 – Chicago IL – Vic Theatre

9/16 – Minneapolis MN – First Avenue

9/19 – Seattle WA – The Moore

9/20 – Vancouver BC – Vogue Theatre

9/22 – 23 – San Francisco CA – The Fillmore

9/25 – El Cajon CA – The Magnolia

9/26 – Anaheim CA – House of Blues

9/27 – Los Angeles CA – Orpheum Theatre