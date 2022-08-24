Zona Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Beach House, Waxahatchee, Bleachers & More

Home News Federico Cardenas August 24th, 2022 - 11:53 PM

The brand new Phoenix, Arizona-based Zona Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 installment. The festival is set to take place from December 3 to December 4 at Hance Park. Tickets for the event will be made available at the festival’s website here on August 26. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the event’s charity partners.

Stereogum reports that the headlining for the festival will be the dream pop-shoegaze outfit Beach House, alternative rock band Portugal. the Man, indie-pop band Bleachers, indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara and alternative pop outfit Japanese Breakfast.

Joining the headliners will be such acts as Bartees Strange, Sub Urban, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, the duo of Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby, Lucy Dacus, Lucius, Beach Goons, The Happy Fits, Jeff Rosenstock and a long list of others. To see the full lineup for the upcoming event, see the flyer via the festival’s official Instagram announcement below.

In March, Beach House completed the rollout of their monumental four-part album Once Twice Melody. Portugal. The Man has recently released a cover of the classic Sublimes track “Santeria.” Earlier today, Tegan and Sara released a new single and music video entitled “Faded Like a Feeling.” Japanese Breakfast has previously been scheduled as a supporting act at Paramore’s upcoming North American Tour. Bleachers will be performing at the All Things Go Wild Festival.

