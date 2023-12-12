Beach House Live Debut “Many Nights,” “The Bells” & “Devil’s Pool” At Philadelphia Show

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 1:05 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, last week indie rock band Beach House announced they will be performing as a duo for a performance in Philadelphia. The show went on as planned including artist Kurt Vile being the special guest for the opening son. But the best part was when Beach House performed the live debuts of the tunes “Many Nights” and “The Bells,” both from the last chapter of Once Twice Melody and “Devil’s Pool” from the Become EP.

The duo also played “Childhood,” from their self-titled debut album for the first time in 16 years and Beach House‘s “Auburn And Ivory” was also played for the first time since 2012. Devotion‘s “D.A.R.L.I.N.G.” and Thank Your Lucky Stars‘ “She’s So Lovely” were performed for the first time since 2016.

Unfortunately for those of who were not at the concert in person, the articles said that cell phones were highly discouraged at the show. which means there are not any video available at this time but Beach House promised there will be more stripped down throwback sets in the near future.

