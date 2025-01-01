Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans by Releasing New Ballad “Smile”

Home News Charlotte Huot January 1st, 2025 - 7:08 PM

Morgan Wallen closed out 2024 on an emotional note, unexpectedly releasing a reflective ballad titled “Smile” on December 30. Written by Wallen alongside Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak and Luis Witkiewitz, the track delves into themes of heartbreak and nostalgia, continuing the emotional narrative established in his earlier singles “Lies Lies Lies” and “Love Somebody,” according to Billboard.

Accompanying the release is a poignant music video directed by Justin Clough. The visual finds Wallen playing himself, preparing to perform at a fictional New Year’s Eve special. The story unfolds with Wallen nervously sitting in his green room, exchanging silent glances with a woman before heading to the stage. Despite instructions from the show’s producer to stick to the script, Wallen veers off course, replacing the planned performance of his hit single “Love Somebody” with the tender and introspective “Smile.”

Set against the backdrop of acoustic guitar, Wallen’s lyrics capture the bittersweet moment of seeing a loved one happy after a relationship has ended. “It was good to see you smile / Girl you know it’s been a while,” he sings in the heartfelt chorus, evoking the fleeting beauty of a cherished memory.

The video mirrors the song’s sentimentality, showing a shift in tone as Wallen’s impromptu performance captivates both the live audience and the network executives. The emotional peak comes when Wallen’s love interest watches from the wings before walking away, cementing the song’s theme of love lost but not forgotten.

“Smile” marks the third single from Wallen’s upcoming fourth studio album, following his October chart-topping release “Love Somebody.” Fans have eagerly anticipated the new album, which serves as the follow-up to his 2023 blockbuster One Thing at a Time.

With its heartfelt lyrics and cinematic storytelling, “Smile” solidifies Wallen’s reputation as a master of emotional storytelling. Fans can watch the full video now and experience the poignant close to Wallen’s 2024 musical journey.

Listen to Wallen’s new ballad below: