Lou Tides Shares Dark New Single “Low Wow”

As a member of Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, Sleater Kinney‘s touring band and an accomplished film composer, Teeny Lieberson has quietly attained indie rock royalty status. Her solo work under the moniker Lou Tides hovers between post-punk, dance and lofi rock.

Today, the artist has shared the new single, “Low Wow,” ahead of the album, Autostatic!, which is out on May 23, through Switch Hit Records. Drawing from campy darkness, the song is kaleidoscopic and cartoonishly spooky. “Low wow / And she just hit the pavement / And it was anticipated / And you kick her as a statement / And you make her gasp and go ah hah,” Lieberson sings on the chorus over synth bass and bloopy arpeggiations.

Accompanied by a motion heavy video directed by Suz Murray, “Low Wow” is endearingly over the top. While talking about the video, Lieberson says: “The video was shot last minute on a day off between touring. Suz and I rented a performance space not sure if we were going to leave with anything. We spent a couple of hours messing around with movement and an iphone and ended up with something we felt we could release. Kind of the best way to make things.”