Sharon Van Etten Announces Collaborative New Self-Titled Album With The Attachment Theory For February 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Afterlife”

Sharon Van Etten, in collaboration with The Attachment Theory, has announced their self-titled debut album, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory, set to release on February 7th, 2025. Along with the album announcement, Van Etten has shared the lead single and video, “Afterlife,” offering fans a first glimpse into this exciting new era of her music.

The lead single “Afterlife” encapsulates this new direction, featuring popcorn synths that dance around the melody as Van Etten sings, “Will you see me in the afterlife?/Will you tell me what you think it’s like/Come and tell me it’ll be alright?” The song’s weighty themes of mortality and connection are juxtaposed with an almost euphoric sound, offering a fresh yet familiar feel for longtime fans.

The video for “Afterlife,” directed by Susu Laroche, captures footage from an intimate live performance at London’s 100 Club, where Van Etten and The Attachment Theory debuted several tracks from the upcoming album.

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory continues Van Etten’s exploration of what it means to be human, blending oblique personal reflection with a universal, timeless quality that defines much of her work.

Following the album’s release, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory will embark on a European and UK tour, with special guest Nabihah Iqbal supporting.

Watch the video for “Afterlife” below:

Pre-order Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory.

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Tracklist:

Live Forever Afterlife Idiot Box Trouble Indio I Can’t Imagine (Why You Feel This Way) Somethin’ Ain’t Right Southern Life (What It Must Be Like) Fading Beauty I Want You Here

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Tour Dates:

Fri. Feb. 28 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller *

Sat. Mar. 1 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan *

Sun. Mar. 2 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

Tue. Mar. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *

Thu. Mar. 6 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

Fri. Mar. 7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

Sat. Mar. 8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

Mon. Mar. 10 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

Tue. Mar. 11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

Wed. Mar. 12 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *