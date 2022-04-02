Lou Tides Announces New EP Infinite Loop For May 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Sense Of Touching”

Home News Roy Lott April 2nd, 2022 - 8:10 PM

New York’s own Lou Tides has announced that her solo debut EP, Infinite Loop, will be available on Bandcamp, Tidal, and Apple Music on May 20. Its first single “Sense of Touching” was also released. The 5-minute song has dark, distorted yet ethereal production with Tides’ mesmerizing vocals. As the song progresses, it becomes a catchy electronic dance tune that it is hard to not bop to. She also released a video of her singing it live with her drummer Sarah Galdes in a red-lit room. Check it out below.

She spoke with BrooklynVegan about the new single. “Sense of Touching was shot pre-pandemic in January of 2020. I approached Suzi Murray Sadler (director and cinematographer) about capturing the live performance that Sarah Galdes and I had been developing for about a year,” she stated in a press release. “The song and video was almost lost in the noise of the pandemic – for me personally, it felt difficult to return to as it was written to process past sexual events. But, about two years into the pandemic, I started feeling like I was ready to revisit the song, as it allowed for some time to reflect on the purpose of the music. Admitting to myself that shame was partially responsible for my fear to release the music, I didn’t wish to let the people who had harmed me hold that level of power. So this video, made with people I love and trust, feels both joyful and cathartic in its defiance.”

Tides is a former member of TEEN and Here We Go Magic.