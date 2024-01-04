Sleater Kinney Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Untidy Creature”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 4th, 2024 - 11:49 AM

Photo Cedit: Owen Ela

Musical band Sleater Kinney has shared “Untidy Creature,” which is the blistering new single and closer from the band’s upcoming new album Little Rope that will be out on January 19 by Loma Vista. The song’s remarkable one shot music video directed by Nick Pollet and the video features celebrated Australian freediver Amber Bourke , who is holding her breath underwater for the song’s three and a half minute duration.

Speaking of the song and video, Sleater Kinney says: “‘Untidy Creature’ was the first song we wrote for Little Rope, although we didn’t know it at the time; we weren’t certain we were even working on another record. We also worried it had come too easy, the song featured two elements that come very naturally to Sleater-Kinney: a big guitar riff, an even bigger vocal. But as the year wore on, and our choices and bodily autonomy shrank, our feeling about the song changed. It became a gift, somewhere to put our darkest fears, and our deepest hopes. We sometimes feel trapped or angry, and yet still we breathe.”

The band continues with: “For the video, we wanted imagery that spoke to the themes which permeate Little Rope: uncertainty, restlessness, urgency, all of the in-between and discomfiting states with which we’re forced to reckon. So, we came up with the idea of a woman holding her breath in a bathtub for the duration of the song, unsure of her motivations, not knowing whether she’s seeking escape, disappearance, absolution, or simply a moment of quiet and reprieve. We love the tension created by an act that defies both custom and comfort.”

On Little Rope, Sleater Kinney unleash one of their most potent weapons: the shattering emotional range of Corin Tucker’s vocals. In an album so centered on the vulnerability required to face the world as it is, Tucker manages to find her way from composure to its utter absence, and what she conjures is a series of visceral turns, a sharper, heavier manifestation of a rawness that has always been there.

