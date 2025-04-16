Lou Tides Shares New Song “Map Maker”

Home News Charlotte Huot April 16th, 2025 - 6:33 PM

Lou Tides—the solo project of Teeny Lieberson, known for her work with Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory and Sleater-Kinney’s touring band—has just released a powerful new single titled “Map Maker,” premiering today via FLOOD Magazine. The track arrives ahead of her debut full-length album Autostatic!, which drops May 23 via Switch Hit Records.

Built around pulsing beats, shimmering synths and Lieberson’s deep, haunting vocals, “Map Maker” channels the inner turmoil and clarity that often come with sobriety. The song explores the hard-won revelations of self-awareness and the emotional legacy of addiction. “To have a relationship with yourself that is truthful, it requires actually caring about yourself,” Lieberson shared. “I spent so many years drinking away that care… ‘Map Maker’ is about looking at my choices—some inherited, some familial—and trying to rip open my understanding of love.”

The single is accompanied by a shadowy, blue-lit music video that visually reflects the track’s darkwave aesthetic. It’s a mesmerizing blend of electronic textures and emotional rawness, marking a standout moment ahead of the upcoming record.

Autostatic! was largely born out of pandemic-era isolation in Nova Scotia, where Lieberson wrote and demoed much of the album with modular synths overlooking the ocean. Produced with Bartees Strange and featuring contributions from Sarah Galdes, Lizzie Loveless and others, the album promises to explore themes of transformation, emotional ghosts and recovery through deeply textured soundscapes.

“Map Maker” is the sixth track on Autostatic!—a record that wrestles with grief, self-examination and ultimately resilience.