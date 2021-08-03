Laura Stevenson Shares Animated Video for Laid-Back New Song “Sky Blue, Bad News”

Home News Krista Marple August 3rd, 2021 - 8:21 PM

Singer-songwriter Laura Stevenson has shared her newest track “Sky Blue, Bad News,” which has been released with an animated visualizer alongside it. The track is set to be featured on her forthcoming self-titled album.

“Sky Blue, Bad News” is a soft track that is hypnotizing because of Stevenson’s mesmerizing, calming vocals. The song focuses on different stages of grief and how they unfold as time progresses. She sings, “While time’s clicking like a fan and I’m sticking in my hand/ And the sky is bright blue, waiting on bad news/ And I make amends, and fake it when I count the dead/ And I make amends to everyone that I’ve left standing.”

The animated visualizer for “Sky Blue, Bad News” consists of a variety of images, colorful shapes and eye-catching transitions that correspond with the music she sings. Lyrics to the song sporadically appear with the images as they all are perfectly timed with Stevenson’s vocals.

Stevenson’s forthcoming self-titled album, which is due out this month, was produced by John Agnello, who is known for working with Kurt Vile and Dinosaur Jr. The album also features longtime collaborator Jeff Rosenstock on guitar. While creating her album, Stevenson dealt with the recording complications because of the pandemic but was also pregnant with her first child.

“The album was written as a sort of purge and a prayer. It was a very intense experience to re-live all of the vents of the previous years, while tracking these songs, with my daughter growing inside me, reliving all of that fear and pain and just wanting to protect her from the world that much more. It made me very raw,” said Stevenson in a press release.

The singer-songwriter also just recently released a collaborative EP with Rosenberg that strictly consisted of Neil Young cover songs.

Stevenson is currently set to go on a small Eastern tour this fall. She will be making stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The tour will kick off on October 15 in Boston and will make its final stop in Washington, D.C. on October 23.