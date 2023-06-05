Positive Jam Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Guided By Voices, The Tallest Man On Earth and Laura Stevenson

Home News Dita Dimone June 5th, 2023 - 6:32 PM

The Hold Steady will host Positive Jam which will take place in the Hudson Valley on August 5 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York (the exact location as Woodsist Festival). Guided By Voices, The Tallest Man On Earth, Laura Stevenson, and Oceanator will be headlining the festival, featuring I Get Wild, a band that pays tribute to Talking Head. Tickets are on sale now.

“We’ve talked about our ideal festival for many years,” says Craig Finn of the band, “and we’re excited to make it a reality to celebrate our 20th year as a band.” We are ecstatic to have some of our favourite musicians performing alongside us to create an unforgettable day of music and community in such a stunning setting.

In addition to the music, they will have “Arrowood Farms’ locally inspired craft beers and comfort food, along with an extensive selection from Hudson Valley-based food trucks, clothing, and arts vendors.”

In addition to the music, there will be “Arrowood Farms’ locally inspired craft beers and comfort food, along with a wide array of Hudson Valley-based food trucks, clothing, and arts vendors.” There will be a THS Positive Jam Prelims Pool Party on August 4 at Accord, New York’s INNESS Luxury Hotel and Resort, with special DJ sets from The Hold Steady, a “special storytellers performance” by The Hold Steady, lawn games, and more.

There are also additional planned dates for The Hold Steady, such as their annual Massive Nights run at New York City’s Brooklyn Bowl on November 29 and 30, as well as December 1 and 2.

To purchase tickets and additional information, please visit https://positivejamfest.com/