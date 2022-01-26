Ghost Unveils New Single “Kaisarion” At First Show Of Co-Headlining Tour With Volbeat

Home News Lauren Floyd January 26th, 2022 - 7:42 PM

Ghost and Volbeat hit the road Tuesday night, January 25, for their US arena tour. Kicking off the epic night was Ghost and their unveiling of “Kaisarion,” along with “Hunter’s Moon,” two singles off their upcoming album, Impera, set to release March 11.

The show took place amongst an amped crowd in Reno, Nevada alongside Danish rock band Volbeat. Ghost opened the show with the single’s electrifying guitar solo that welcomes rolling drums and confident vocals reminiscent of Iron Maiden. Lead singer, Tobias Forge, takes the stage in full Ghost confidence, adorned in face paint and an emerald green suit, taking on the persona of Papa Emeritus IV, according to Consequence Heavy. The band’s energy is undeniable as they play the upbeat rock anthem in all its metal glory. The song does not hold out on its drum and guitar solos before breaking out into full rock fashion.

“Kaisarion” is a tale of ancient times, of empire downfalls, and breaking the utopian silence saying, “For the paradise lost is sent straight to hell.” It’s definitely giving a destroy-to-rebuild phenomena and allows the audience to break free just like Ghost intends to do.

Along with “Kaisarion”, Ghost performed their rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” while Volbeat delivered some unreleased material of theirs.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva