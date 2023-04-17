Halestorm and Volbeat Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 1:12 PM

Rock bands Halestorm and Volbeat have announced a Summer co-headlining Servant of the Road Tour, which will include Volbeat’s first Canadian shows since 2019.

The upcoming tour will be sending both bands to Toronto before making stops in Calgary, Airway Heights, Milwaukee, Sioux City, Milwaukee and more. Halestorm will provide direct support to Volbeat on all but three of the dates, during which Bad Wolves will fill the band’s slot.

According to consequence.net Volbeat express their excitement about the upcoming tour in the following statement.

“We are so excited to finally see our friends in Canada again and also get to play shows for some of our friends in the U.S. that we haven’t had a chance to see since Servant of the Mind was released. “The incomparable Halestorm will be joining us for most of the shows, too. We hope to see you at the party!”

Volbeat are touring behind their 2021 eighth studio album Servant of the Mind, while Halestorm are supporting their 2022 album Back From the Dead

Artist pre-sales have already started, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning this Wednesday through Ticketmaster by using the code VINYL.

General tickets sales start this Friday and fans can also look for tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Servant of the Road Tour Dates

7/12 – Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach

7/15 – Dubuque, IA at Q Casino *

7/17 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

7/18 – Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre

7/19 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

7/20 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre *

7/22 – Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre

7/23 – Airway Heights, WA at BECU Live at Northern Quest

7/25 – Missoula, MT at Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater

7/26 – Idaho Falls, ID at Mountain America Center

7/28 – Milwaukee, WI at The Eagles Ballroom *

7/29 – Sioux City, IA at Hard Rock Casino

7/30 – Gary, IN at Hard Rock Casino

8/1 – Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron

8/2 – Laval, QC at Place Bell

8/3 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

8/5 – Atlantic City, NJ at Ovation Hall

8/6 – Grantville, PA at Hollywood Casino (Outdoor Stage)