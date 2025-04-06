Volbeat Shares New Striking Single & Video “In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan’s Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 6th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

Volbeat just dropped their wildest track yet, titled “In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom,” and it’s as crazy as the title sounds. The song is part of their upcoming album, God Of Angels Trust, out June 6.

Musically, it’s heavy, fast, and dark, with big guitar riffs and a haunting groove that hits hard. Michael Poulsen states that the lyrics are about fallen angels who’ve been kicked out of Heaven. He’s told to gather them all in a wagon and take them to a creepy barn where Satan’s spawn is being born. It’s all part of a twisted ritual to build an army for a new dark kingdom. Indeed it sounds like a horror movie, and that’s exactly the exciting vibe fans receive.

The video brings it all to life with creepy visuals that include fire, shadows, strange rituals, and that eerie barn glowing in red. It’s weird, intense, and pretty awesome.

Poulsen says the whole thing was meant to be fun and over-the-top. “It’s like a silly horror movie. Or is it?” he jokes. If this is a taste of what’s coming, Volbeat’s new album is going to be a wild and amazing ride.

In June 2023 Volbeat’s now former guitarist Rob Caggiano parted ways with the band. The statement declared “After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together we’ve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it. We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)!”