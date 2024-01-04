Fiddlehead Covers New Order’s “Ceremony” During Boston Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard January 4th, 2024 - 2:33 PM

According to stereogum.com, this past weekend post hardcore band Fiddlehead performed a short run of East Coast shows with the acts End It, Dazy, and Final Gasp. On January 3 Fiddlehead played a hometown memorial show for an old friend and the band did not disappoint their fans because Fiddlehead dazzled’s their minds with their cover of New Order’s “Ceremony.”

Last month Boston hardcore promoter Jimmy Flynn died at the age of 40 years old and a the Middle East in Cambridge last night, Fiddlehead, COA, and Final Gasp performed a memorial show for Flynn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Return to the Pit (@returntothepit)

During their set, Fiddlehead’s leader Pat Flynn spoke about loving Jimmy Flynn and about the importance of holding onto the people in your life. The band also began and ended their set with covers that felt appropriate for the occasion.

Fiddlehead closed out last night’s show with a version of Chunks, which is a 1984 anthem from the Boston hardcore band Last Rights. The band started the show with a version of New Order’s “Ceremony,” which a song that is sad for all sorts of reasons.