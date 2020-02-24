New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce Fall 2020 Co-Headlining The Unity Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 24th, 2020 - 12:53 PM

English synth-pop bands New Order and Pet Shop Boys have announced the Unity Tour, a co-headlining tour occurring in the fall of 2020. The tour will kick off on September 5th at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario, and close on October 2nd at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The tour will include stops in Madison Square Garden in New York on September 12, and the brand new Chase Center in San Fransisco, California on September 30th.

New Order has been highly influential in both rock and electronic genres for decades. They have released 10 studio albums since the band came together in 1980, including their most recent 2015 work, Music Complete. The band has remained active touring, including headlining Music Tastes Good in 2018, and Tibet House US in 2017.

Like New Order, Pet Shop Boys first formed in the early 1980’s in England, and still continue to perform live and write new music. The band’s 14th studio album, Hotspot, just dropped in late January of last month, which includes the highly regarded single “Monkey Business“. In addition to the Unity Tour, Pet Shop Boys will be headlining Bilbao BBK Festival this coming summer.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

THE UNITY TOUR DATES

09/05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

09/09 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

09/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09/15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/18 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

09/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

09/26 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

09/30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

