DIIV Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video For “Brown Paper Bag” Featuring Fred Durst

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 6:00 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

DIIV has recently announced their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, will be released on May 24 through Fantasy Records. The band has also announce a North American tour in support of the record. Pre sales will begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale starting on March 1 at 10 am local time. Grab your tickets HERE.

Amid swirling rumors of a televised performance on a famed live show, the band has revealed the never-before-seen “Brown Paper Bag” performance featuring Limp Bizkit frontman, Fred Durst.

Frog In Boiling Water, produced by Chris Coady, was a four year process that nearly broke the band before the album was completed. With an aim to push their sound, make a record that challenged them and treat the band as a democracy for the first time, DIIV began an ambitious journey, both individually and collectively.

DIIV Tour Dates

6/6 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

6/7 – San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom

6/8 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

6/10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

6/12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

6/13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

6/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

6/16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

6/18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

6/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

6/20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

6/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

6/23 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace

6/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

6/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6/27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

6/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre

7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

7/16 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

7/17 – Richmond, VA – The National

7/19 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

7/20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

7/21 – Miami, FL – The Ground

7/23 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

7/25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

7/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

7/28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

7/31 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

8/2 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

8/4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

8/5 – Boston, MA – Royale

8/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount