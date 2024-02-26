DIIV Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Video For “Brown Paper Bag” Featuring Fred Durst

DIIV has recently announced their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, will be released on May 24 through Fantasy Records. The band has also announce a North American tour in support of the record. Pre sales will begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale starting on March 1 at 10 am local time. Grab your tickets HERE.
Amid swirling rumors of a televised performance on a famed live show, the band has revealed the never-before-seen “Brown Paper Bag” performance featuring Limp Bizkit frontman, Fred Durst.
Frog In Boiling Water, produced by Chris Coady, was a four year process that nearly broke the band before the album was completed. With an aim to push their sound, make a record that challenged them and treat the band as a democracy for the first time, DIIV began an ambitious journey, both individually and collectively.
DIIV Tour Dates
6/6 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
6/7 – San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
6/8 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
6/10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
6/12 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
6/13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
6/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
6/16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
6/18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
6/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
6/20 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
6/21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
6/23 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace
6/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
6/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
6/27 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
6/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre
7/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
7/16 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
7/17 – Richmond, VA – The National
7/19 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
7/20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
7/21 – Miami, FL – The Ground
7/23 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
7/25 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
7/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
7/28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
7/30 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
7/31 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
8/2 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall
8/4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
8/5 – Boston, MA – Royale
8/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister