DIIV Share Title Track From Upcoming Album Frog In Boiling Water

DIIV recently announced their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, will be released on May 24 through Fantasy Records. Following the previously released album previews “Brown Paper Bag,” “Soul-Net” and “Everyone Out.” DIIV share a new track by way of mysterious website FIBW.org, which is a resolved version of the previously bespoke Soul-net.co that reli
The title track of DIIV‘s new album Frog in Boiling Water is a snapshot from a world collapsing under its own weight. A cascade of atrocities wash over a population seemingly too stunned and powerless to act. Wealth is extracted and people suffer. Also DIIV recently announced a North American tour in support of Frog in Boiling Water.
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister