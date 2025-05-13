Nxworries Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Everybody Gets Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2025 - 2:18 PM

Today, NxWorries, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, has announce their first-ever headline North American tour. Kicking off September 10, in Portland, OR, the tour takes the duo through 22 cities including Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Houston and other places, before concluding in their hometown of Los Angeles for a night at the historic Hollywood Palladium. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, NxWorries has shared their latest single, “Everybody Gets Down” and as a whole the ditty is great by how the music brings a smooth and catchy dace-floor beat, while the vocalists show off their power vocal tones. The tune itself brings a musical style that can cause some people to dace along as the music blares from their speakers.

Nxworries Tour Dates

9/10 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/11 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/13 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia

9/16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/18 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

9/20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

9/21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

9/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

9/24 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

9/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

9/27 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

9/28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/30 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/6 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

10/8 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/9 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

10/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

10/16 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister