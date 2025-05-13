Nxworries Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Everybody Gets Down”

Today, NxWorries, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, has announce their first-ever headline North American tour. Kicking off September 10, in Portland, OR, the tour takes the duo through 22 cities including Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Houston and other places, before concluding in their hometown of Los Angeles for a night at the historic Hollywood Palladium. For tickets and more information, click here.
Also, NxWorries has shared their latest single, “Everybody Gets Down” and as a whole the ditty is great by how the music brings a smooth and catchy dace-floor beat, while the vocalists show off their power vocal tones. The tune itself brings a musical style that can cause some people to dace along as the music blares from their speakers.
Nxworries Tour Dates
9/10 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
9/11 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
9/13 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia
9/16 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
9/18 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
9/20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
9/21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
9/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
9/24 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
9/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
9/27 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
9/28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
9/30 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/2 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/6 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
10/8 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/9 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
10/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
10/15 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
10/16 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister