Nxworries Team Up With Snoop Dogg On New Single & Video “FromHere”

Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2024 - 12:53 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to stereogum.com, last month Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge announced they were reviving their collaborative project NxWorries for a new album called Why Lawd?, which is the follow up to their 2016 debut Yes Lawd!. The duo has already shared “86Sentra” from the album, along with their 2022 singles “Where I Go” and “Daydreaming.” Today, Nxworries has shared “FromHere,” which features Snoop Dogg and Death Row signee October London.

“FromHere” is a beautiful tune that features classy and jazzy music shaking the background with bittersweet sound while the vocal performances serenading the ears with killer melody and harmony.

