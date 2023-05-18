NxWorries Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Shares Music Video for New Song “Daydreaming” by Using Editing Tools within Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V.

Home News James Reed May 18th, 2023 - 4:14 PM

“Daydreaming” is the new song from musical duo NxWorries; consisting of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge. .Pakk immerses himself in “Daydreaming” as he sings about being extremely in love with a girl. One may say that he takes the role of Romeo trying to get closer to his Juliet. The music video literally starts off with his persona standing below a balcony. This song is accompanied by a guitar solo by Jairus “J Mo” Mozee.

The video was directed by Knxwledge himself using graphics from Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V. Knxwledge immerses himself in this videogame world using his persona. The video takes the liberty of the videogame world to go where he wouldn’t go in reality.



“Daydreaming” is taken from NxWorries’s second album which comes out later this year via Stones Throw. It follows their counter track “Where I Go” which includes a vocal contribution from GRAMMY-award winning singer/songwriter H.E.R and dropped with a video directed by .Paak. “Were I Go” received positive feedback from the New York Times, Pitchfork, The Needle Drop, and many more. It has been streamed over 30 million times.

NxWorries have also announced an extensive tour starting this May in Europe. It includes dates at Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City and Napa. Primavera Sound, FUJIROCK, and a headline slot at Cross the Tracks in London. This is NxWorries first time playing in Europe and has been their first tour in eight years.

Tour Dates

UK & Europe:

5/25 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

5/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Core Festival

5/28 – London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival

5/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

6/1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/2 – Paris, France @ We Love Green

6/3 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

6/5 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda (SOLD OUT)

6/8 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound Madrid

6/9 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal

6/11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

North America:

6/24 – New York City, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Festival, NYC

7/30 – St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival, Napa

Asia:

7/21 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Good Vibes Festival

7/23 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ We The Fest