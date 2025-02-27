Halsey Shares Defiant New Single & Video “Safeword”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 12:38 PM

Today, Grammy nominated and genre-blending artist Halsey has dropped the new song, “safeword.” Coming on the heels of her Halsey: My Last Trick Tour announcement from earlier this month, this is Halsey’s first release since their album The Great Impersonator last October. Alongside the track, Halsey premiered the NSFW video, which they began teasing earlier this week.

Musically, “safeword” is a lovely ditty by how the instrumentation and vocal performance graces the background will a lovely pop vibe. As for the music video, each scene show the artist performing the tune in different and artistic lifestyles that matches the deep theme on “safeword.”

Following the success of their critically acclaimed album The Great Impersonator and their electrifying festival performances, Halsey has announced her forthcoming tour as a live experience by bringing a career-spanning setlist and stunning visuals to fans nationwide.

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of special guests, including Del Water Gap, The Warning, Evanescence, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, Flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay and Alemeda appearing on select dates. Tickets are available HERE.