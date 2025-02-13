Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard Join Forces For Collaborative New Single & Video “Back In The Game”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2025 - 1:42 PM

According to pitchfork.com, today, Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke has shared their new song. “Back in the Game,” which is the second collaboration between the electronic musician and the Radiohead and Smile frontman. The tune follows “Beautiful People,” which appeared on Pritchard’s 2016 album, Under the Sun.

While taking about the song and music video, director Jonathan Zawada said: “Ultimately the film for ‘Back in the Game’ ended up depicting a sort of blind celebration taking place as civilization slowly deteriorates around it, a kind of progression through regression. Overlaid onto this is an exploration of how and where we choose to place value in our collective cultural expression and how we collectively confront major cultural shifts in the 21st century.”

In other news, Pritchard’s last album, which is under his own name, The Four Worlds, came out in 2018 and last year, The Smile shared two records: Wall of Eyes and Cutouts.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat